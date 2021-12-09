Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 1,233,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,936. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.81.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

