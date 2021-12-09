SL Green Realty Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of SLG opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

