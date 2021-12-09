Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.92

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.92 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 520703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.79.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $9,914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

