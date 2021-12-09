Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from growth across the domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During the third quarter of 2021, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales increased 44% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year in the quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth across all its reportable segments, backed by continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear. Skechers remains focused on developing comfort footwear, expanding apparel offering, advancing e-commerce capabilities and tapping opportunities to drive overall sales. Going ahead, the company’s investments in long-term growth strategies including brands and infrastructural capabilities have been encouraging.”

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE SKX opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.