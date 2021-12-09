Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.46. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 250,367 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

