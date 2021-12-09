Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.58

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 211477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,470. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$224,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at C$280,805.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,000 shares of company stock worth $851,654.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.