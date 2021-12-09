Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 285,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

