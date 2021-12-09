Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.02. The company had a trading volume of 658,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.16 and a 200 day moving average of $368.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

