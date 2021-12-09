Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SMMNY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 32,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,466. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

