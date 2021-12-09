Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAEYY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

SAEYY remained flat at $$16.27 during trading on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

