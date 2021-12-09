Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 7,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,159. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.