Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,187 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 143,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,643. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

