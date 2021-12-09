Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.62

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.62 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 115.94 ($1.54). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 111,349 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.83. The company has a market capitalization of £55.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

