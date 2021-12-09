Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $93,751,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.