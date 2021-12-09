Shard Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $998.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.