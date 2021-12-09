Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.41

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.41 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.91). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.89), with a volume of 143,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Serabi Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Serabi Gold news, insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of Serabi Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($44,556.42).

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

