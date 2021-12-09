SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE S opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.