SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $570,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,091,809 shares of company stock worth $24,142,636 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

