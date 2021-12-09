SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post $52.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $186.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEMrush.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,809 shares of company stock worth $24,142,636 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

