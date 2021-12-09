Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

SHIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

