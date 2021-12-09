SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.85

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.85 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.53). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 311,014 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.65 million and a P/E ratio of 41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08.

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.