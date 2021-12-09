Sciencast Management LP Sells 3,154 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $156.32 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

