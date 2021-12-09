Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average of $131.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

