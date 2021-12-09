Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $81,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.33. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 242.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

