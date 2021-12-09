Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

