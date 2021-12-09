Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,252 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.