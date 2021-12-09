Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,771.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,560 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

