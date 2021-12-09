Scala Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Scala has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $718.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

