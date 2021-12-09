SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $6.63 on Friday, hitting $352.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,527. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average of $338.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

