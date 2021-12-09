Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $12,435.15 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $12,435.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Savara stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,578. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 43.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 341,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.