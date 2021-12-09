Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale Sells 832 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Page Lansdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BFS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

