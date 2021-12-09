Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €116.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.91 ($117.88).

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €84.60 ($95.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.54. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.