Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

