Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €30.70 by Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €30.70 ($34.49) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.87 ($35.81).

SZG stock opened at €28.80 ($32.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €15.08 ($16.94) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($39.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.97.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

