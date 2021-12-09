Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.65. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $258,250 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,573. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

