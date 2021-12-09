salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

CRM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.04. 161,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

