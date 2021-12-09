SafeMoon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.81 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 30% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $997.25 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

