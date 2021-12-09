SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,551.04

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $229,551.04 and approximately $429.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00040971 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,890,954 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.