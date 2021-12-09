Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,896.87 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

Safehold stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

