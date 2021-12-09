Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 13,447 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $206,438.64.

NYSE VMM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.