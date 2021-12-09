Ryan Mcinerney Sells 11,193 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92.

On Friday, October 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98.

NYSE:V traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,481. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.