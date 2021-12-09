Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend by 981.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:RGT opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

