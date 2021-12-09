Royal Bank of Canada Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $43.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Get Couchbase alerts:

NASDAQ BASE opened at $27.99 on Monday. Couchbase has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.