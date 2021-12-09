Royal Bank of Canada Sells 571 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 171,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

