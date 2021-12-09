Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,752 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

