Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $75.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE:TOL opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $73.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

