Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

