Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $9.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

