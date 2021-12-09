Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 9,939 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,327.5% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,904 shares during the period.

ICLN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,272. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

