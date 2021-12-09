Ronald P. Vargo Sells 850 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $700.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.